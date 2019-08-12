The Hunts Under 14 squad are, back row, left to right, Stuart Dockerill (assistant coach), Jacob Weir, Matty Mills, Joe Jackson, Sam Jarvis, Harry Richardson, Sam Evans, Oliver Calpin, Jack Haynes, Lee Smith (coach), front row, Charlie Fytche, Jairus Charles, Ethan Rice, Ben Lemmon and Jack Calpin. Picture: SUBMITTED The Hunts Under 14 squad are, back row, left to right, Stuart Dockerill (assistant coach), Jacob Weir, Matty Mills, Joe Jackson, Sam Jarvis, Harry Richardson, Sam Evans, Oliver Calpin, Jack Haynes, Lee Smith (coach), front row, Charlie Fytche, Jairus Charles, Ethan Rice, Ben Lemmon and Jack Calpin. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Under 11s took part in the Minor Counties Cricket Festival at Holbook, in Suffolk.

The Hunts side featured in five games at the Royal Hospital School - triumphing in their opening two 40-over outings and then losing the three remaining matches.

Hunts saw off North Essex by 86 runs in their curtain-raiser with Luke Lowten (34) top-scoring in a total of 165.

Rohan King (3-4), James Mitchell (3-5) and Edward Parncutt (3-28) then impressed with the ball as North Essex were skittled for just 79.

Hunts then prevailed against Oxfordshire by 11 runs with Lowten (35), Kian Rice (32) and George Tuffin (30) all contributing well to a tally of 142.

Sam Andrew bagged 3-16 and Adithya Pillai, George Buckle and Parncutt all claimed two wickets apiece as Oxfordshire came up short on 131.

Mitchell (22) and Parncutt (3-13) were the star turns in a three-wicket defeat to Bedforshire in another 40-over clash as Hunts were dismissed for 96.

The local lads also suffered Twenty20 defeats at the hands of London Schools and Northumberland.

Rice was responsible for 40 of their 115-9 total against London Schools which was eclipsed with almost three overs to spare.

The same player also top-scored with 21 as Hunts went down by 71 runs against Northumberland when being removed for 85 in pursuit of their opponents' sizable 156-6.

Hunts Under 14s claimed the scalps of Derbyshire and Cumbria when finishing fifth out of seven teams at the Ampleforth Festival recently.

Opener Sam Jarvis struck 54 to set-up victory against Derbyshire before the locals suffered an agonising one-run loss to New Jersey despite an unbeaten half-century from Ben Lemmon.

Another fine Jarvis innings (66no) and a blistering 36 from Matty Mills were in vain against a strong South Yorkshire outfit, but the exploits of Jarvis (59no) and skipper Ethan Rice (42) were rewarded in a thrilling, final-over success against Cumbria.

Godmanchester Town all-rounder Rice top-scored with 30 as Hunts were on the receiving end of a nine-wicket drubbing by Cleveland and was also left unbeaten on 29 in a loss to overall champions Cambridgeshire.

Spinner Jairus Charles was the leading Hunts wicket-taker as he bagged eight victims during the week.

Charles also starred with the bat when hitting an unbeaten century as Hunts Under 13s enjoyed a high-scoring victory against the CPA Academy in London last week.

Charles' 108no and a half-century from Finn Moloney (56) were the stand-out contributions as Hunts successfully chased down a target of 240 to claim a five-wicket victory.

Harry Richardson (3-28) and Jacob Watling (2-37) were earlier the pick of the Hunts bowlers in the fixture at South Woodford CC.