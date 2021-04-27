Big win for Huntingdon Town and Eaton Socon win big as spring cups continue

Published: 11:00 AM April 27, 2021

The latest round of matches in the United Counties League and Cambs County League supplementary cups brought some good and big wins. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The supplementary football competitions continue and Huntingdon Town have kept their hopes of qualifying alive in group B of the UCL Division One Cup.

They won 1-0 against Burton Park Wanderers in their third game, moving third in the six-team group, one place and one point behind the all-important top two.

Stanley Channell got the only goal in the first half.

Across in the Cambs County League Eaton Socon still top group A in the Senior Cup after an incredible 17-0 win at St Ives Rangers.

Jordan Brown bagged six and there were doubles for Jake Alderson, Reif Bissett-Clarke, Bradley Brown and Rhys Thorpe. Callan Irvine, Joseph Keech and Ben Hickling got the others.

They are four points ahead of nearest challengers AFC Barley Mow although they have played two games more.

Mow made it two from two with a 4-2 win over Brampton, Josh England, Dennis Squires, Josh Turner and Ollie Willis on target for them.

Huntingdon United are third.

Hemingfords United maintained their 100 per cent record in group C with a 5-1 win at Wisbech St Mary Res. Cameron Anderson got a brace while there were singles for Samuel Eyre, Jayk Mullee and Tom Spark.

In group E, Eynesbury United lost 2-0 at Cottenham United.

The Intermediate Cup saw Hemingsford United Res draw 1-1 with their Eaton Socon counterparts. Daniel Davidson was on target for United with the reply from Ryan Whittingham.

In the same group Godmanchester Rovers Res won 2-1 against Great Paxton but they needed a double from substitute Harvey Gargiulo to do so. Josh Paxton got the Paxton consolation.

The Junior Cup meanwhile saw a 5-0 win for Brampton Res against Eaton Socon A while there was a 3-2 win for Hartford Rangers against Bluntisham Rangers Res.

George Davies got both the Bluntisham goals but a double from Joseph Sullivan and a second-half strike from Adam Naylor handed Hartford the victory.

Hemingfords United A team also won, beating Great Paxton Res by a 2-1 score. George Hamilton and Jon Harrison were on target for United with Paxton's reply coming from Christopher Dennis.

Freddie Francis's goal wasn't enough though as Huntingdon United Res lost 2-1 to Somersham Town Res.