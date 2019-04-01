Quinn triumphed in his 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke races in the 15yrs age group at the recent Steel Swimming Competition in Corby recently.

Quinn also added a further triumph when beating older swimmers in the final of the 100m event.

And he followed up that fine outing with a golden double at the Luton Level One Open Meet when claiming 50m breaststroke and 100m backstroke honours.

He has now risen into the top-300 of the world rankings for the 50m breatstroke event despite only turning 15 earlier this year.

Another rising St Ives star, Ciara Taylor, completed a 100m butterfly double at the Steel City event. The 14 year-old triumphed in her own age group and against older rivals.

Her medal haul also included a 50m butterfly gold as well as silver medals in 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley races.

Cathy Thomson (200m freestyle and 400m freestyle), Harry Everett (200m breaststroke), Janos Kadar (50m backstroke) and Oliver Dickson (50m backstroke) were other St Ives swimmers to strike gold.

Dickson, Luke Tunstall, Olivia Smith, Lottie Flynn and Joshua Marshall won silver medals while Ruby O’Dell, Thomson, Kadar, Dickson, Tunstall, Ewan Desborough and Tom Davis all collected bronzes.

St Ives have also been represented by William Roberts, Ingrid Flynn, Amy Coleman, Will Coleman, Olivia Brown, Georgia Sprawson, Tom Sprawson, MillieTaylor, Evan Taylor, CC Hime, Mia Woods, Sian Woods, Amelia Dunn, Elliot Dickson, Isabella Marshall, Anna Desborough, Alfie Everett, Alfie Reeve, Barney Edwards, Norbert Kadar, Tiernan Stevenson, Roise Stevenson, Harvey Woods and Libby Woods in the recent events.