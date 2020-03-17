Sandra Pedley beat her own club record, which had stood for nine years, when clearing 2.00m to take silver in the W50 pole vault at Lee Valley.

Phil Bowers was another Hunts AC runner-up with a 5.22 leap in the M50 long jump which enabled him to set a new best for the second successive week.

And Neil Carrington completed the trio of medallists by taking bronze in the M50 triple jump with a 10.64m effort which put him third in the national rankings – and pushed Bowers down to fourth.

Bowers also sits fourth in the M50 long jump list with Pedley second nationally in her event.

Rising Hunts AC star Moria Howard beat her own club record by 428 points when competing in the England Athletics Under 15 Girls Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Sheffield.

Howard finished 20th with a 2,660 tally which also included a club indoor record equalling Under 15 Girls long jump of 4.72m.

In other events, Howard clocked 10.15 for the 60m hurdles, sent the shot putt out to 8.59m, cleared 1.39m in the high jump and ran the 800m in 2.41.88.

Hunts AC members were also in impressive form over longer distances last weekend.

Jamie Hall finished second in the Retford Half Marathon in Nottinghamshire where Elaine Livera was the first female finisher – in 48th overall – in a time of 1:20.38.

Livera broke her own Senior Women’s club record for the distance by more than two minutes.

Ty Farrer also lowered a club best of his own when taking in excess of five minutes off the Veteran Men’s mark for the 20-mile distance. He finished 17th at the Essex 20 in 1:55.51.

Sabrina Crothall set a new Senior Women club record of 2:21.29 at the same event with Shelley Duffy’s effort of 2:25.08 also well under the previous best of 2:33.25 set by Caroline King in 2012.

Huntingdon BRJ members were determined to make the most of what may well prove to be their last races for some time.

The local club were out in force at several events last weekend with Annette Newton tasting success at the Oundle 20. She took FV65 age-group honours at Oundle when completing the 20-mile test in 2:55.54.

Mark Elliot (2:26.55), Hannah Brickell (2;34.27), Stuart Hathaway (2:35.57), Amanda Roland-Convey (2:52.41), John Spencer-Neill (3:15.19), Sue Ray (3:18.23) and Jacqui Moore (3:15.39) also represented BRJ.

Claire Few (2:19.54), Kate Ruddock (2:19.57) and Karen Charman (2:22.47) completed the Milton Keynes Half Marathon while Rae Maynard clocked 2:18.25 at the Stanwick Lakes Half Marathon.

Sue Yendley was another victorious BRJ runner with FV50-54 glory at the Long Sutton Half Marathon in 2:03.02.