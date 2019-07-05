Twelve year-old talent Oliver Toyer has earned a place in the IMG World Junior Golf Championships and flies out to California this weekend. Toyer will compete in the Boys' 11/12 Division at the famous Torrey Pines course next week in a tournament which is regarded as the biggest in the world for budding golfers. Legendary figures such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickleson and Ernie Els all competed in the tournament during their younger days and Toyer, who plays off a handicap of eight, hopes his participation can provide the next step towards fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional golfer in the future. Toyer told the Hunts Post: