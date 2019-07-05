St Neots Golf Club talent Oliver Toyer. Picture: SUBMITTED St Neots Golf Club talent Oliver Toyer. Picture: SUBMITTED

Twelve year-old talent Oliver Toyer has earned a place in the IMG World Junior Golf Championships and flies out to California this weekend.

Toyer will compete in the Boys' 11/12 Division at the famous Torrey Pines course next week in a tournament which is regarded as the biggest in the world for budding golfers.

Legendary figures such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickleson and Ernie Els all competed in the tournament during their younger days and Toyer, who plays off a handicap of eight, hopes his participation can provide the next step towards fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional golfer in the future.

Toyer told the Hunts Post: "I am really excited to be going to America and playing against the best junior golfers of my age.

"I am trying not to put too much pressure on myself. My game is really good and I know if I play to my best I can really do well.

You may also want to watch:

"I have never played in America before but I know the grass is different and the greens are fast, so I will need to adjust to that.

"My ambition is to become a tournament golf professional and compete all across the world."

Toyer, who only took up the sport three years ago, is already getting used to globetrotting.

He won the nett competition at the Oceanico World Junior Championships in Portugal last year.

He also won the overall handicap nett competition at the Under 18 England Golf Champions Club event last summer and has already represented the Cambridgeshire Under 14 and Under 16 teams when only 11.

Toyer attends Comberton Village College and is also a member of Bourn GC.

His father, Paul, is the head PGA professional at St Neots GC.