Jo Abel was the local club's star performer in the fixture at Walthamstow as she provided the sole 'A' string individual victory.

It arrived in the women's triple jump thanks to a 9.86m effort which added 16cm to her own club veteran record and pushed her up to second place in the national W45 rankings for the event.

Abel was superbly backed up by Maisie Isaac as the 15 year-old took the 'B' string honours with a 9.10m leap.

Abel also claimed the 'B' string discus thanks to a personal best of 16.26m on a day when Hunts AC won 11 'B' events in all.

Two of those successes were provided by Jason Bogle, who completed a 100m and 200m sprint double in 11.7 and 23.2 respectively.

Ollie Mills (3,000m, 9:48.7), Martin Gardner (high jump, 1.43m), Bob Ellingham (discus, 26.76) were the other male winners with Franki Riley (200m, 27.3), Hannah Ridley (800m, 2:20.3), Amelia Darnell (1,500m, 5:27.5) and Sandra Pedley (pole vault, 1.95m) providing women's successes.

You may also want to watch:

Seb Darnell, Ella Robinson, Riley and Callum Stokes also combined for success in the 4-400m mixed relay in a total time of 3:55.4.

Kelly Crawford was another athlete to set a new women's veteran club record thanks to her performance in the 5,000m where a time of 20:58.4 earned third place at 'A' level.

Hunts AC sit 11th in Division Three North ahead of the final league round at Thurrock on August 17.

Hunts AC scooped seven of the medals at the recent Cambridgeshire County Mile Championship on their home St Ives track.

Seb Darnell won gold at Under 20 Men level with clubmate Casper Hiscock following him home for silver.

There was also a one-two in the Under 15 Boys category courtesy of winner Ciaran Burke and runner-up Dominic Pauley.

Amelia Darnell took silver in the Under 20 Women section while Beatrice Pauley (Under 17 Women) and Jim Stocker (Senior Men) both took bronze.

Kelly Crawford claimed another club record at this even when clocking 5:59.21 to post a new veteran women's mark.