The Hunts AC phenomenon set new club bests in three age categories while competing at the National Under 15/Under 17 Indoor Championships in Sheffield.

Opaleye flew out to 12.94m in his fifth jump of the competition before going further still with a 13.01m effort in his closing attempt.

Not only did those exploits earn him fourth place on the day, they also provided Hunts AC indoor records in the Under 17 Men, Under 20 Men and Senior Men brackets.

Opaleye has now set a total of 22 club records in the past 13 months.

He is also the youngest Under 17 competitor in the country and would be the top triple jumper at Under 15 Boys’ level by almost 80 centimetres had he been born a day later.

Another hot Hunts AC prospect was in record-breaking form in Sheffield. Lizzy Harrison set a new 200m indoor best of 26.36 in the Under 15 Girls, Under 17 Women, Under 20 Women and Senior Women categories when finishing fourth in her heat.

Harrison was also third in her heat (8.17) and fourth at the semi-final stage (8.10) in the 60m.

Sprint star Julian Priest was seventh in the semi-finals of the Under 17 Men 60m in a time of 7.25 after earlier finishing second in his heat in the slightly quicker 7.19.