Published: 11:12 AM November 8, 2019 Updated: 4:35 PM November 1, 2020

The Huntingdon 2nds team, who beat Wisbech 3rds last Saturday are back row, left to right, Catherine Weightman, Lucy Lumbers, Sue Patrick, Ruth Trolove, Hannah Curtis, Ali Custance, Zoe Skinner, front row, Poppy Hunter , Charlotte Begg, Rebekah Bell and Lucy Hallihan. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

