Parts of the local track and approach road were left underwater following a deluge of rain last week.

And while there has been significant drying out over the weekend, flood damage of the stables, weighing room and public areas meant the fixture had to be called off following a Monday morning inspection.

"It would have been impossible to get everything ready for racing even though most of the flood water has now receded from the track," admitted Huntingdon Racecourse general manager Liam Johnson.

"We're very disappointed for all of our racegoers who always enjoy Boxing Day at the races."

A full refund of pre-purchased tickets can be claimed by contacting Huntingdon Racecourse.

The first racing of 2020 is on Friday, January 10 when the Chatteris Fen Hurdle is the highlight.