Toyer did battle with the best young talents from around the globe at the famous Torrey Pines course in California.

Competing in the Boys' 11/12 Division, Toyer began with 54-hole event with gross rounds of 75 and 73.

But jet lag caught up with the Comberton Village College pupil in the final round when he hit an 82 to finish in the middle of the field.

Toyer said: "I enjoyed the week so much and it was a great experience for me.

"I am pleased to see that my long game is as good as any player in the tournament.

"But I just need to work harder on my putting, especially on greens with grain in them.

"Playing in events as big as this really makes me want to practice harder and improve my game.

"I would like to thank everyone at St Neots Golf Club for all there support before and during the event.

"I really hope that I get chance to play in more tournaments like this in the future."