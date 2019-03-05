Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

The local side triumphed 3-1 against Leadenham 1sts to ease clear of the Division Three North-West relegation zone.

Luca Moor provided an early breakthrough an in-form Mark Witherow doubled the advantage later in the first half.

Saints saw their advantage halved early in the second period, but they soon regained the two-goal cushion to seal the points as Phil Round swept in following a short corner.

They are now eight points clear of the drop-zone with three games to play.

Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

St Neots 2nds were thumped 7-1 at table-topping Louth 1sts in Division Five North-West. Philip Gentles grabbed their consolation goal.

The 3rds suffered relegation from that level despite picking up their second victory of a difficult season.

A solitary Kev Sequenza strike was enough to earn a 1-0 win against Cambridge City 6ths, but results elsewhere condemned the Saints men to the drop.

St Neots 4ths sampled derby success as they won 2-1 against local rivals t Ives 4ths in Division Six North-West.

Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK Action from St Neots Ladies 2nds' win at Luton 1sts in the Five Counties Women's League. Picture: ADAM CUNDICK

St Neots 1sts jumped off the bottom of the Division One North standings after giving their East Women’s League survival hopes a huge boost.

They produced an assured display – which featured goals from Caroline Osborne and Tanya Sargeant – to triumph 2-0 at Ipswich 2nds.

The Saints side are now one point above the relegation zone with four matches still to play.

St Neots 4ths remain bottom of Division Four North-West (South) after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of St Ives 3rds.

Sue Glover hit a second-half winner as champions St Neots 2nds came through one of their toughest clashes of the Five Counties Women’s League season.

The local side, who clinched the Division One title with five games to spare, prevailed 3-2 at Luton 1sts after being behind early on.

Chloe Cundick provided a leveller and Glover put them ahead only for the home side to hit back before half-time.

But fox-in-the-box Glover settled the issue with her 20th goal of a memorable campaign.

St Neots 3rds were beaten 3-1 by Blueharts 4ths in Division Three. Niamh Gaynor hit their goal.