Simon Irvine caught a mix of chub and perch whilst outlLure fishing on short sessions.

For some anglers, going further afield in search of high reward has proven to be worthwhile.

Gee Brown travelled to Kent for a 48-hour session and was rewarded with a new personal best of 40lb 12oz, with sticky baits krill helping him to a new record.

Simon Irvine also caught a good mix of chub and perch on the River Nene whilst our lure fishing on short sessions.

Strike king rubber worms fishing weedless on a ned rig worked well for Simon, who managed a trip to the River Trent.

While there, he landed a 7lb zander and a bonus 9lb barbel in the same session.

Previously, Luke Reedman landed a new personal best of 40lb 6oz.

