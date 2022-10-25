Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Angling trips all worth it as Gee strikes personal best

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:16 AM October 25, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM October 25, 2022
Simon Irvine with chub in Cambridgeshire

Simon Irvine caught a mix of chub and perch whilst outlLure fishing on short sessions. - Credit: St Ives Tackle

For some anglers, going further afield in search of high reward has proven to be worthwhile. 

Gee Brown travelled to Kent for a 48-hour session and was rewarded with a new personal best of 40lb 12oz, with sticky baits krill helping him to a new record. 

Simon Irvine also caught a good mix of chub and perch on the River Nene whilst our lure fishing on short sessions. 

Strike king rubber worms fishing weedless on a ned rig worked well for Simon, who managed a trip to the River Trent. 

While there, he landed a 7lb zander and a bonus 9lb barbel in the same session. 

Previously, Luke Reedman landed a new personal best of 40lb 6oz. 

If you would like more information on the fishing available in the local area, speak to a member of staff at St Ives Tackle on 01480 468196. 

Or alternatively, visit the shop’s website at: https://stivestackle.co.uk/

Angling
St Ives News

