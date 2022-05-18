Tobias Taylor earns GB call after second national schools boxing title

Tobias Taylor has continued his impressive amateur career with a second national title.

The New Saints Boxing Club fighter had already taken the national schools championship at the 76kg weight last year but he doubled up by claiming the 80kg title at this year's event, held at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury.

He was up against Ali Azger Ahmady from Timperley ABC, up in the north west.

And after a fairly even first round, Taylor went up through the gears, prompting the referee to stop the contest in the second round after issuing two standing counts to Ahmady in quick succession.

The St Neots man will now go on to represent England at the tri-nation tournament in Scotland and at the EUBC European championships in Turkey.

A club spokesman said: "The teenager is proving an outstanding young talent, and we're very proud of him.

"Over the next year Tobias will be splitting his time training between our gym in St Neots and GB headquarters in Sheffield.

"It would really help if Tobias can secure some sponsorship to help with costs, so if anyone would like to help him they can get in touch by emailing us at info@newsaintsabc.co.uk"