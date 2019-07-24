Table-toppers St Ives & Warboys and resurgent Huntingdon & District suffered setbacks in their respective title-chasing and relegation-dodging missions in Whiting & Partners Division Two. St Ives & Warboys were pipped in a thrilling conclusion to a rain-affected clash at Ufford Park despite another top-drawer individual display from star-of-the-season Nick Kumpukkal. The all-rounder fell four runs short of a century as Jack Haycock's men posted 249-9 before their hosts were set a revised target of 210 from 42 overs following rain delays. And despite the best efforts of Kumpukkal (4-32) and Matt Milner (3-31), the hosts snatched a one-wicket win with two balls to spare. Captain Haycock, whose side still have a commanding cushion at the summit, said: