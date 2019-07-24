Table-toppers St Ives & Warboys and resurgent Huntingdon & District suffered setbacks in their respective title-chasing and relegation-dodging missions in Whiting & Partners Division Two.

St Ives & Warboys were pipped in a thrilling conclusion to a rain-affected clash at Ufford Park despite another top-drawer individual display from star-of-the-season Nick Kumpukkal.

The all-rounder fell four runs short of a century as Jack Haycock's men posted 249-9 before their hosts were set a revised target of 210 from 42 overs following rain delays.

And despite the best efforts of Kumpukkal (4-32) and Matt Milner (3-31), the hosts snatched a one-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Captain Haycock, whose side still have a commanding cushion at the summit, said: "I'm not too sure how we lost the game because we played really well.

"The rain rules went against us on a day when we had some rough decisions and not a lot of luck.

"It's a shame to see the winning streak end, but we picked up 18 league points and the title is very much in our hands still."

Huntindon & District's three-game winning run was halted by Saffron Walden 2nds last Saturday.

Young talent Oman Khan top-scored with 45 as the locals reached 175-9, but the home side breezed past that tally with plenty to spare despite three wickets for Nomi Khan.

Kimbolton and Waresley were also beaten at that level in low-scoring clashes.

Kimbolton came up 10 runs short at Cambridge St Giles when falling for 107 in pursuit of a victory target of 117.

Overseas ace Abel Mokhuane (37) and Chris Gilthorpe (16no) were the only Kimbolton batsmen to reach double-figures on a difficult track. Mark Roberts earlier claimed 4-26.

Waresley were on the receiving end of an inspired bowling performance when falling to a 15-run defeat at Stamford Town.

They were skittled for just 69 in pursuit of their hosts' modest offering of 84 when being undone by a run of four wickets in the space of five balls from Stamford bowler Tim Juggins, who bagged 6-35 in all.

Two Waresley men also produced fine displays with the ball as Jamie Baker swooped for 4-9 - his best figures for four years - and Nigel Buckingham-Jones took 4-12.