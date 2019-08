Matt Allen claimed the Junior 15 Single Sculls honours in a new record time for the challenging 650m course on the River Stour.

Sam Hasted and Rory Crouch enjoyed success for the fourth year running at this event as they won the Junior 16 Double Sculls.

And there was a first victory for the duo of Jess Hasted and Rosie Craven as they teamed up to great effect in the Women's Junior 15 Double Sculls.