Charlie Trimble produced a red-hot performance in freezing conditions at Milton Country Park, in Cambridge, to triumph in the Under 8 Boys race.

Clubmate Euan Bryan-Harris was third in the same category while Ralph Bicknell also occupied that position in the Under 10 Boys’ section.

Ollie Pether (fifth) and Ollie Bryan-Harris (sixth) both raced in the Under 12 Boys event.

Several St Ives riders were also in action at the 12th round of the Eastern Region League.

Nathan Gibson was their best performer at Trinity Park, in Ipswich, as he finished sixh in the Junior Male race.

Others to compete were Nick Hall (12th, Senior Male), Michael Hoy (30th, Veteran 50-59 Male), Richard Hall (46th, Senior Male), Gareth Smith (58th, Veteran 40-49 Male) and Elliot Kenna (63rd, Veteran 40-49 Male).