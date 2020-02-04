Michael Adusei scored two touchdowns as the Houghton Bears beat Germany at the NFL Flag Championships. Picture: DAVE SHOPLAND/NFL UK Michael Adusei scored two touchdowns as the Houghton Bears beat Germany at the NFL Flag Championships. Picture: DAVE SHOPLAND/NFL UK

The group of 14 children left the classroom behind to fly to Florida and be the first-ever United Kingdom representatives in the NFL Flag Championships.

The sport is a junior version of American football and was staged in Orlando during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

The Houghton team - known as the Bears - booked their trip of a lifetime by winning the UK finals at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, last summer.

The Houghton team came up against opponents from America, Germany, China, Mexico and Canada.

They were beaten in their opening three games but ended on a high with a win against German as Michael Adusei scored two touchdowns.

They wore a specially-made United Kingdom kit endorsed by the Chicago Bears. They adopted the same name after being led by Bears' defensive end, Akiem Hicks, at the UK finals.

The Houghton Bears roster was made up of Luke Page, Isaac Axon-Huckle, Jamie Purdy, Matthew Coggings, Ed Foster, Amy Foster, Felix Cleary, Dylan Skinner, Finlay Winter, Sam Truche-Gordon, Kasie Gray, Michael Adusei, Aiden McDonnell and Tom Blackburn.