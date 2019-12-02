Charlie Trimble struck gold in the second round of the Muddy Monsters North Cambs League at Tilney St Lawrence.

Trimble triumphed in the Under 8 race while clubmate Ralph Bicknell pedalled his way to second spot in the Under 12 category.

Three St Ives riders gained top-10 finishes in the latest round of the Eastern Cyclocross League.

Orla Kenna took eighth place and Edie Palfreyman finished ninth in the Under 14 Girls bracket at the Hilly Fields venue in Essex.

Ollie Maynard finished seventh in the Junior Men race with Samuel Smith crossing the line in 16th at Under 12 Boys level.

Nathan Gibson (29th) and Steve Purser (55th) rode in the Senior Men's event while Elliot Kenna finished 66th in the Veteran Male 40+ section.