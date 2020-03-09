Taylor starred with five victories at the three-day gala as she dominated in the 14yrs girls age group and also beat older rivals.

Her triumphs came in freestyle and butterfly races over both 50m and 100m, and she also claimed one silver medal in the latter stroke.

Luke Tunstall was another leading light for St Ives with four golds while Connor Thacker roared to a hat-trick of wins and Tom Davis grabbed another success.

Connie Newstead, Harry Everett, Will Coleman, Harrison Pearson, Anna Freeman, Tessa Quayle, Joshua Marshall and Alice Turner were also among the medals at the Regional Pool.

Eloise Palmer, Lauren Bailey, Hannah Bailey, Jasmine Sellens, Gracie Ward

Marli Taylor, Emily Quayle, Alexia Gilbert, Isabella Marshall, Leah Basford, Maisie Taylor, Lydia Boag Kwong, Olivia Brown, Isobelle Moore, Grace Iddon, Olivia Smith, Sian Woods, Barney Edwards, Aidan Potgieter, Daniel Moore, Josh Bigwood, Caitlyn Brown, Lois Canon, Millie Taylor, Alfie Everett, Matthew Lynch, Henry Cridland, Harvey Woods, Libby Woods, Keira Mavin, Jacob Megginson, Elliot Megginson, Oliver Dickson, Elliot Dickson, Ewan Desborough, Anna Desborough, Ruby Edwards, Isabel Martin, Josh Ward and Connor Brookes also represented St Ives in fine style with a host of lifetime bests being set.