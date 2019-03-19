The teenage star captured five gold medals at the big event in Liverpool last weekend.

Jarman clinched the all-around crown in his 18 & Under age category when also triumphing in the vault, pommel horse and floor finals.

And the 17 year-old then blew away competition from his elders when adding another vault gold in the Men’s Masters event where junior prospects have the opportunity to compete against top senior stars.

Jarman said: “It’s been such a great weekend and the highlight for me was the all-round competition.

“Last year, the all-round didn’t go to plan for me. I came second which is still a good result, but I wanted to better myself.

“It’s great that my hard work has paid off this year. I had a good battle with my team mates, and I was able to get the top spot. It feels amazing.”

Jarman becomes a senior later this year and is set to have a bright future in the sport as he follows in the footsteps of previous Huntingdon Olympic greats Louis Smith and Daniel Keatings.

“I have quite a few events coming up,” added Jarman, who is a pupil at the Deepings School, near Peterborough. “I’m going to Doha this week to compete on floor and vault.

“I’m also working towards the Commonwealth Games in 2022 which is definitely one of my next big goals.”

A total of 490 gymnasts – representing 91 different clubs – took part in the four-day British Championships. They performed in front of a packed M&S Bank Arena crowd with parts of the competition also being broadcast live by the BBC.

The success at the British Championships came hot on the heels of another stellar Jarman performance in the English Championships at the beginning of March.

He claimed three gold medals (all-around, floor and vault) and two silvers (high bar and pommel horse) at the Redbridge Sports & Leisure Centre in Ilford.

Two other top Huntingdon Olympic prospects also sampled success at the English Championships.

Sol Scott, who competes in the 12 & Under age group, collected three medals in that event.

He won bronze in the all-around competition and claimed silver medals on the floor and high bar.

And there was more success at 16 & Under level where Josh Papworth took an all-around silver medal.