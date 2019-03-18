Their team of 27 swimmers picked up 22 medals – eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze – at the recent Central Beds Level 2 Open Meet.

Senior star Cathy Brown was the most prolific St Ives racer at the Saxon Pool in Biggleswade as she claimed six medals, including golds in her 50m backstroke and 200m freestyle events.

Other swimmers to strike gold were Ciara Taylor (100m freestyle), Luke Tunstall (100m butterfly), Harry Everett (100m breaststroke), Anna Gallagher (50m freestyle), Anna Freeman (50m butterfly) and Ruby O’Dell (400m freestyle).

William Coleman, Alfie Everett, Millie Taylor, Toby Offord and Cecilia Hime were also among the medals while Adam Wallis, Isobel Moore, Daniel Moore, Keira Mavin, Millie Taylor, Olivia Brown, Libby Woods, Harvey Woods, Alfie Reeves, Marli Taylor, Issy Hemingway Stark, Barney Edwards, Ewan Desborough, Olivia Smith and Amelia Dunn also performed with great credit.

A number of St Ives newcomers enjoyed their first experience of competitive swimming in the opening round of the Junior Fenland League recently.

St Ives finished fourth in the event at Newmarket with Marli Taylor, Harrison Pearson, Thomas Sprawson, Anna Desborough, Tiernan Stevenson, Lydia Boag Kwang, Michael Wilden, Caitlyn Brown, Norbert Kadar, Elliot Megginson, Roise Stevenson, Jack Bronstein, Isabella Marshall, Oliver McNeill, Ingrid Flynn, Rhys Petty, Oliver Dickson, Isabel Martin, Gracie Ward all performing with great promise.