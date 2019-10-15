Rotations members at the National Development Plan qualifier. Picture: SUBMITTED Rotations members at the National Development Plan qualifier. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Huntingdon club provided 18 entrants at the event in Harlow and collected a haul of nine medals.

Bella Fry, Archie Rowbotham, Evie Dew, Calum Titmus, Sophie Dixon and Ruby Hall all won silver in individual competition with Jacob Fleet and Isobella Tubberdy-Blake gaining bronze.

You may also want to watch:

And Rotations struck gold in the 13+ Level 1 team event thanks to fine performances from five of their gymnasts - Rosie Ambrose, Allaina Petty, Ruby Quinn, Heather Gaskell and Danielle Brown.

Rotations members at the National Development Plan qualifier. Picture: SUBMITTED Rotations members at the National Development Plan qualifier. Picture: SUBMITTED

Niamh Hotton, Holly Selby, Lily Payne, Joe Payne, Chloe Mercer were also close to medals after producing good performances.

James Beatie and Clare Payne were judges on behalf of Rotations while Katie Marson and Thomas Verdicchio acted as event officials.