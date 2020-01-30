Rebecca Moorbey is one of the stars of St Neots & District Indoor Bowls Club. Rebecca Moorbey is one of the stars of St Neots & District Indoor Bowls Club.

Their flagship men's team booked their place in the last four of the Denny Cup in emphatic style recently.

The St Neots side roared to a 94-48 win against Ipswich at the quarter-final stage with the visitors conceding with three ends still to be played on all four rinks.

St Neots now advance to the national finals at Northampton & District Indoor Bowls Club on March 7 where they will meet South Shields in the last four. Exonia and Wey Valley are the other clubs still involced.

The St Neots young stars are also targeting glory with the Under 25 Double Triples team reaching the national finals of that event for the fourth consecutive year.

They progressed with a 44-37 win against Colchester in the quarter-finals.

The St Neots mixed team are still going strong in the Egham Trophy with a semi-final date against Lincoln to look forward to on March 1. They saw off Norfolk 77-54 in the previous round.

And the mixed Top Club team are only one round away from qualifying for the national finals. They face Acle in the quarter-finals on February 16.

The St Neots ladies team enjoyed another terrific run in the Yetton Trophy before bowing out in the quarter-finals.

They were pipped by eight shots by a strong Norfolk team, which featured two former world champions, as their hopes of following up their 2017 triumph in this competition were ended.

Another of the club's female teams bowed out of the Vivienne Trophy in the fourth round after suffering a narrow 66-60 defeat at the hands of the Hitchin-based Riverain club.

St Neots star Rebecca Moorbey narrowly missed out on a major individual crown last weekend. She was beaten in the final of the Ladies Under 25 Singles by Devon opponent Nicole Rogers.

Moorbey is also through to the latter stages of the Ladies Champion of Champions Singles) while clubmate Jamie Barker bowed out of the Men's Under 25 singles in the last 16.

Morbey and Barker are two of the six current England internationals representing St Neots. They feature in the national Under 25 side along with Robyn Hall and Rachel Tremlett, while Michelle Coleman is in the England senior women's squad and Ross Tomlinson represents Wales.

Tomlinson played in the big Scottish International Open last November, giving a good account of himself when going out in the first round to top seed Stewart Anderson.