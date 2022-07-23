Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Medal joy and grand master promotion at Tang Soo Do World Championship

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM July 23, 2022
Grand master Khan with the three grand champions at the 2022 Tang Soo Do World Championship.

There was Cambridgeshire success as Great Britain took their biggest squad to a Tang Soo Do Association World Championships.

The event in Greensborough, North Carolina, had a total of 1,200 competitors from 31 countries testing their skill across three specific elements of the traditional Korean martial art.

And the 55 from GB returned with 134 medals and the four main championship cups, awarded to the competitors who attain the overall combined highest scores in the competition.

The Team GB squad at the 2022 Tang Soo Do World Championship.

Katie Alexander of St Ives & Huntingdon was the female black belt grand champion and Jason Vaghela of Ramsey took the male colour belt prize.

Alexander said: "It is truly amazing to hold something that represents the hard work and hours of training spent refining my passion.

"Tang Soo Do has been a huge part of my life for almost 20 years, empowering me with self-defence skills, helping me to gain confidence and navigate fitness."

St Ives & Huntingdon Tang Soo Do's grand master Khan.

The event also saw the promotion of four senior masters to the rank of eighth degree grand master, a rare event in the association, one of whom was St Ives & Huntingdon’s Mujahid Khan.

He said: "I was also extremely honoured to receive my promotion. I have dedicated myself to Tang Soo Do training for 48 years, in that time making 1,200 Black-Belts and over 60 masters."


Huntingdon News
St Ives News
Ramsey News

