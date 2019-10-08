St Ives swimmers James Quinn and Ciara Taylor represented Cambridgeshire at the National Inter-County Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED St Ives swimmers James Quinn and Ciara Taylor represented Cambridgeshire at the National Inter-County Championships. Picture: SUBMITTED

The locals bagged 18 golds, 16 silvers and nine bronzes while delivering a dominant display.

Luke Tunstall and Tom Davis were the star turns with four victories apiece while Connor Thacker struck gold on three occasions as part of a mighty personal collection of medals which also featured a silver and a bronze.

Alice Turner, Anna Freeman and Simon Bradford were all double-winners and Harry Everett collected the other St Ives gold.

Connie Newstead, Evan Taylor, Tessa Quayle, Daniel Moore, William Coleman, Marli Taylor, Ewan Desborough, Jordan Bradford, Keira Mavin and Amelia Dunn also added to the medal tally.

St Ives swimmers also produced a host of lifetime bests which could well be crucial in securing qualification for the Cambridgeshire County Championships following recent changes being made to required times.

The club were also represented at Whittlesey by Deacon Rae, Tom Sprawson, Georgia Sprawson, Maisie Taylor, Edie Smith, Olivia Mitchell, Grace Iddon, Oliver Dickson, Elliot Dickson, Barney Edwards, Alfie Everett, Harvey Woods, Libby Woods, Aidan Potgeiter, Lauren Bailey, Hannah Bailey, Adam Wallis, William Clark, Jack Bronstein, Anna Desborough, Alexia Gilbert, Joshua Bigwood, Isabel Martin and Millie Taylor.

Two other St Ives stars impressed on the big stage last Sunday.

James Quinn and Ciara Taylor represented Cambridgeshire in the National Inter-County Championships in Sheffield.

Quinn clocked a devastating 1.04.80 for the 100m breaststroke and also performed well in the 50m breaststroke as part of the medley race.

Taylor produced a 27-second effort for the 50m freestyle and finished in 30 seconds in the 50m butterfly in relay events.

Those performances helped Cambridgeshire to third place in the Division Two event which earned them promotion.