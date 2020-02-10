Brilliant Butler roared to an incredible 11 victories during the three weeks of Cambridgeshire Championships action.

She completed a 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke hat-trick as she dominated in the 16yrs girls section. Butler also won the 50m and 100m butterfly titles at that level along with the 50m backstroke and 100m individual medley.

Her terrific display also featured victories in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke finals.

James Quinn also struck with 50m and 100m breaststroke triumphs in his 16yrs boys age group and finals.

His time of 29.12 in the 50m event was the quickest of the whole competition - even faster than any produced by senior males.

Ciara Taylor completed a golden double in the 15yrs girls bracket with victories in the 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley, while Tessa Quayle claimed the club's other triumph in the 50m breaststroke at 12yrs girls level.

St Ives earned 41 medals in all - 16 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze - to finish fourth in the medal table.

Taylor was responsible for six of the silver medals with Butler earning another three. Quyle and Luke Tunstall were others to finish as runners-up.

Taylor also gained three bronze medals with Alice Turner bagging two.

Tunstall, Joshua Marshall, Anna Freeman, Tom Davis, Lottie Flynn and the 14-16yrs boys 200m medley team also got in on the act.

"Our swimmers performed superbly across all three weekends of competition," said St Ives head coach Andy Hunter.

"I'm pleased with our haul of medals for a small club with so many brilliant performances across the board.

"We have some terrific talent coming through and things are looking great for the future."

William Coleman, Anna Freeman, Fran Crocker, Olivia Smith and Oliver Dickson were other St Ives swimmers to reach finals while Fraser Weedon, Michael Wilden, Joshua Ward, Harrison Pearson, Ruby O Dell, Marli Taylor, Anna Gallagher, Ruby Edwards, Tom Sprawson, Elliot Megginson, Adam Wallis, Anna Desborough, Grace Iddon, Alexia Gilbert, Kiera Mavin, Daniel Moore, Ewan Desborough, Connor Thacker, Luke Watson, Jordan Bradford, Emily Quayle, Josh Bigwood, Amelia Dunn, Millie Taylor, Isabel Martin, Cathy Thomson, Sian Woods, Connor Brookes, Harry Everett and Olivia Brown also represented the club.

The county event was dominated by big clubs City of Cambridge and City of Peterborough with 468 and 346 medals respectively.

Wisbech were third with 51 medals. They matched St Ives' tallies of 16 golds and 14 bronzes, but earned 21 silvers.

Of the other local clubs, St Neots Swans earns five medals (one gold, one silver, three bronze), First Strokes Godmanchester gained two golds, six silvers and six bronzes, and Huntingdon Piranhas earned one silver and two bronze medals.