Riley Hall shows off his historic gold medal for First Strokes Godmanchester.

Riley Hall became the first swimmer in the Godmanchester club’s history to strike gold at the Cambridgeshire County Championships.

He triumphed in the 50m butterfly final in the 12yrs boys’ category to add to the silver medal he had already collected in the 100m butterfly.

In the process, Hall became the first boy from First Strokes to ever gain qualification for the East Region Championships.

There were two other medal successes for First Strokes at county level. Rory Webb (50m freestyle) and Liam Conway (400m freestyle) both earned bronze in the same age group as Hall.

Huntingdon Piranhas were punching above their weight when enjoying success on the county stage.

Michael Drinkwater earned two medals in the 14yrs boys’ category – finishing second in the 50m butterfly and third in the 50m freestyle.

Clubmate Kian Lee also bagged bronze in the 50m freestyle in the 10/11yrs boys’ section.

And James Coggins also performed well to reach the final of the 50m freestyle at 16yrs boys’ level.

Piranhas were also represented by Connor Thacker, Owen Gore, Dominic Pauley, Alex Allen, Isaac Lawrence, Amelia Roberts, Alice Lawrence, Skie Wallace and Eleanor Drinkwater in the county event.

Coach Matt Newton said: “There is so much potential in the Piranhas team and I can’t wait to see the progress they make this year.”