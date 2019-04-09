Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri husband and wife, David and Annette Newton, both won their age groups at the Sandy 10 race. Picture: SUBMITTED Huntingdon BRJ Run & Tri husband and wife, David and Annette Newton, both won their age groups at the Sandy 10 race. Picture: SUBMITTED

Rob Farrant was the local club’s star performer as he powered to victory in the Loughborough Half-Marathon in a time of 1:20.08.

He dominated the Leicestershire event to triumph by more than a minute from the runner-up.

BRJ’s evergreen husband and wife duo both enjoyed age-group glory at the Sandy 10-mile race in Bedfordshire.

David Newton clocked 1:15.26 to triumph in the MV70 section and wife Annette was the leading finisher at FV65 level in 1:21.28.

Hanna Brickell was the fastest BRJ runner there in 1:15.00 to finish as the 10th female.

Melanie Wiffin (1:16.03), Jane Roberts (1:20.20), Amanda Roland-Convey (1:21.46), Michael Shaw (1:24.06), Claire Ashton (1:24.24), Rosalind Innes (1:24.458) and Gerard Baker (1:32.21) also ran at Sandy.

And there was also a healthy contingent of BRJ runners at the Lincoln 10k event which attracted a field of more than 4,500 competitors.

John Uff led them home in 33.33 to take 18th position overall while James Orrell was an impressive 57th in a personal best of 36.29. Cy Gearing also finished in the top-100 when crossing the line in 87th place in 37.36.

Shelley Duffy produced a new best of 39.30 to finish as the 10th female. She was also third in the FV40 section on a day when her son, Keelan (16), finished hot on her heels in a 39.43 best of his own.

Two BRJ youngsters made a splash in the Basildon Aquathlon.

Freya Harris triumphed in the Tristar 1 Girls category at the Essex swim/run event as she finished 18 seconds clear of her closest challenger.

Clubmate Dominic Pauley enjoyed a pleasing debut in the Tristar 3 section as he finished fourth. Pauley only missed out on a podium place by eight seconds.