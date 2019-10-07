Beatrice took victory in the Under 16 Girls race at Prologis Park in Kettering while younger brother Dominic was runner-up at Under 14 Boys level.

Fellow St Ives Cycling Club rider Joshua Ibbett was also in action at the Northamptonshire venue where he finished 14th in the Senior Male section.

Ibbett was also among nine St Ives members who took part in the fourth round of the Eastern Cyclocross League in Hertfordshire.

He took 18th place in that event at the Princess Helena College, in Preston, but three clubmates managed top-10 finishes.

Edie Palfreyman and Orla Kenna were seventh and eighth respectively in the Under 14 Girls event while Ollie Maynard also took seventh spot in the Junior Male race.

Nathan Gibson (36th) and Sean Purser (38th) joined Ibbett in the Senior Male bracket while Nicholas Smith (31st), Ian Manley (40th) and Elliot Kenna (62nd) all raced in the Veteran Male 40-49 section.

Angus Lawrence was 50th in the Junior Male race at the second round of the National Trophy in Cumbria.