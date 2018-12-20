A 50-strong squad collected eight golds, 20 silvers and 16 bronzes when taking part in the City of Peterborough Winter Meet.

Cathy Thomson and Janos Kadar provided two of the triumphs apiece with Georgia Newstead, Ruby O’Dell, Mia Woods and Anna Freeman also striking gold.

Connie Newstead, Amy Coleman, Toby Offord Thomson, Ciara Taylor, Norbert Kadar, Tom Davis, Oliver Dickson, Evan Taylor, Woods, Janos Kadar, Luke Tunstall and Sophie Turner all won at least one silver medal.

And bronze medals were shared by Joshua Marshall, Norbert Kadar, Tom Lucas, Thomson, Bryn Chapman Strong, Woods, Dickson, Tunstall, O’Dell, Stanley Clark, Ciera Norman and Ciara Taylor.

There was further success for St Ives as top talent James Quinn completed a quadruple of wins at the Biggleswade Open Meet.

Quinn powered to victories in his 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly races during the Bedfordshire event.