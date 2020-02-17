They are confident the Betway Afternoon Raceday - which has attracted close to 200 entries for six races - will go ahead.

The stable bend was left under water after the area was lashed by heavy rain as part of Storm Dennis over the weekend, but the forecast is for predominantly dry weather this week.

Huntingdon Racecourse general manager Liam Johnson said: "Only the stable bend was flooded with the remaining 75 per cent of the course unaffected.

"Water levels have already begun to recede overnight into today and we are highly confident that we will have no problems for racing on Thursday."

The first race is due off at 2.11pm although racing could begin 35 minutes earlier as the volume of entries means the maiden hurdle could be split into two divisions.

The closing contest is scheduled for 4.41pm and is also the feature race on the card. The Betway Novices' Handicap Chase over two miles and a half a furlong is worth £11,400.

The Dan Skelton-trained Mabela is likely to be well-supported when making her debut over the bigger obstacles after previously winning a bumper and mares' hurdle at the local track.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/huntingdon with accompanied Under 18s gaining free admission.