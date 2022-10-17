Updated
Quickfire brace does damage as St Neots left in disarray
Two identical goals inside eight first-half minutes proved a mountain too steep to climb for St Neots Town.
Boss Pete Gill can take many positives from their 3-0 defeat by unbeaten Spalding United on October 15, as his injury-hit team produced some good play even though their finishing was lacking.
Captain Callum Anderson and Manny Osei both sustained an injury, while latest signing Alex Solomon made his debut alongside Theo Sackey-Mensah and top scorer Trey Charles.
But in Spalding’s first attack inside 55 seconds, Nathan Stainfield headed down a corner at the back post for Sam Cartwright to net from close range.
Worse was to follow on eight minutes when a similar move saw the home defence breached again as Cartwright claimed his second goal in this Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash.
That forced St Neots to reshape their line-up and, after Bradley Rolt’s volley rattled the crossbar for the visitors, took the game to their opponents.
Charles fired over as Danny Draper turned a Robbie Mason cross over his own goal, while the lively Saleem Akanbi also hit the woodwork.
St Neots talisman Charles forced a key save from ex-home goalkeeper Michael Duggan and the Spalding shot-stopper was in action again when he denied Joe Tarpey.
Spalding’s second-half substitutions livened their attack and created a couple of openings in the last 10 minutes.
And the Tulips confirmed victory when a long throw from James Clifton was deflected into the path of Morgan Penfold, who added a third goal.
St Neots boss Gill will look for a response at home to Dereham Town in a league game tomorrow, 7.45pm, before a trip to Harborough Town this Saturday, 3pm.
St Neots Town: Greygoose, Lott, Mason (Hasanally, 61), Tarpey, Solomon, Adeyemi, Sackey-Mensah, Nche, Charles, Akanbi, Smith.
Unused subs: Campbell, Brewer, Bent.
Spalding United: Duggan, Draper, Bucciero, Barker, Stainfield, Cartwright, Jones, Clifton, Hilliard (Sandy, 87), O’Brien (Penfold, 61), Holt (Edge, 75).Unused subs: Hart, Palmer.
Goals: Spalding – Cartwright (1’ and 8’), Penfold (90’).
Cautions: St Neots – Mason. Spalding: none.
Home supporters’ man of the match: Theo Sackey-Mensah.
Attendance: 262.
Referee: Mr Martyn Gospel.