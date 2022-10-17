Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Quickfire brace does damage as St Neots left in disarray

John Walker

Published: 1:04 PM October 17, 2022
Updated: 2:17 PM October 17, 2022
St Neots Town vs Spalding United in a league game

St Neots Town in action at home to Spalding United, who beat their hosts 3-0. - Credit: David Richardson/Rich In Video

Two identical goals inside eight first-half minutes proved a mountain too steep to climb for St Neots Town. 

Boss Pete Gill can take many positives from their 3-0 defeat by unbeaten Spalding United on October 15, as his injury-hit team produced some good play even though their finishing was lacking. 

Captain Callum Anderson and Manny Osei both sustained an injury, while latest signing Alex Solomon made his debut alongside Theo Sackey-Mensah and top scorer Trey Charles. 

But in Spalding’s first attack inside 55 seconds, Nathan Stainfield headed down a corner at the back post for Sam Cartwright to net from close range. 

Worse was to follow on eight minutes when a similar move saw the home defence breached again as Cartwright claimed his second goal in this Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clash. 

St Neots Town vs Spalding United in a league game

St Neots Town in action at home to Spalding United, who beat their hosts 3-0. - Credit: David Richardson/Rich In Video

That forced St Neots to reshape their line-up and, after Bradley Rolt’s volley rattled the crossbar for the visitors, took the game to their opponents. 

Charles fired over as Danny Draper turned a Robbie Mason cross over his own goal, while the lively Saleem Akanbi also hit the woodwork. 

St Neots talisman Charles forced a key save from ex-home goalkeeper Michael Duggan and the Spalding shot-stopper was in action again when he denied Joe Tarpey. 

St Neots Town high tackle vs Spalding United

St Neots Town in action at home to Spalding United, who beat their hosts 3-0. - Credit: David Richardson/Rich In Video

Spalding’s second-half substitutions livened their attack and created a couple of openings in the last 10 minutes. 

And the Tulips confirmed victory when a long throw from James Clifton was deflected into the path of Morgan Penfold, who added a third goal. 

St Neots Town boss Pete Gill vs Spalding United

St Neots Town manager Pete Gill saw his team lose 3-0 at home to Spalding United. - Credit: David Richardson/Rich In Video

St Neots boss Gill will look for a response at home to Dereham Town in a league game tomorrow, 7.45pm, before a trip to Harborough Town this Saturday, 3pm. 

St Neots Town: Greygoose, Lott, Mason (Hasanally, 61), Tarpey, Solomon, Adeyemi, Sackey-Mensah, Nche, Charles, Akanbi, Smith. 

Unused subs:  Campbell, Brewer, Bent. 

Spalding United: Duggan, Draper, Bucciero, Barker, Stainfield, Cartwright, Jones, Clifton, Hilliard (Sandy, 87), O’Brien (Penfold, 61), Holt (Edge, 75).Unused subs: Hart, Palmer. 

Goals: Spalding – Cartwright (1’ and 8’), Penfold (90’). 

Cautions: St Neots – Mason. Spalding: none. 

Home supporters’ man of the match: Theo Sackey-Mensah. 

Attendance: 262. 

Referee: Mr Martyn Gospel. 

Non-League Football
St Neots News

