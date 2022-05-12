St Neots Town Youth meet Newcastle United legend at Skegness tournament

The St Neots Town Youth U12s with Kevin Keegan at the ESF tournament in Skegness. - Credit: ST NEOTS TOWN YFC

A meeting with a Newcastle United legend may have pleased some but players from St Neots Town Youth Football Club also had a blast at one of the country's biggest youth tournaments.

The St Neots Town Youth U8s with Kevin Keegan at the ESF tournament in Skegness. - Credit: ST NEOTS TOWN YFC

The club took four teams to the ESF festival at Skegness, which attracted 200 teams, and all the players got to meet Kevin Keegan who was on hand to dish out the medals at the presentations.

The St Neots Town Youth U9s with Kevin Keegan at the ESF tournament in Skegness. - Credit: ST NEOTS TOWN YFC

The U18, U10 and U12 squads played five matches over the two days and although none of them reached their respective finals, a few did place well in their groups and the U12s were able to claim the fair play award.

The St Neots Town Youth U10s at the ESF tournament in Skegness. - Credit: ST NEOTS TOWN YFC

Completing the players from the town, Eynesbury Rovers U7s were also at the same event while their U12s played a week earlier, where they too lifted the fair-play award, presented to them by John Barnes.