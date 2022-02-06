Watkins sparks joy as St Neots Town grab late point against Harlow

Lee Watkins (left) sparked more celebrations for St Neots Town with his late equaliser against Harlow. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A late equaliser brought a first goal in more than six hours and more importantly a share of the points for St Neots Town at home to Harlow Town.

Tensions and frustrations were rising in the Southern League Division One Central clash with the hosts trailing to a Alex Read penalty, scored one minute before half-time.

But while chances were missed in the minutes leading up to stoppage time, the Saints skipper made no mistake as he got on the end of a Kwai Marsh-Brown cross from the right and hammered the ball home for 1-1.

The point still leaves St Neots looking for a first win in 13 but this was much better and a performance that had manager Pete Gill seeing the qualities he wants in his side.

He said: “We talked to the boys about being more resilient and they did that well, on another day that could have been a winner.

"[A point] is the absolute least we deserve and the boys showed great character to come back.

“We have to be more clinical in-front of goal, but that's just us at the moment and something we will rectify for sure.

“We’re gutted and disappointed to have not got a winner, but we showed resilience, responsibility and togetherness throughout that game and I hope that can be a moment for us to carry into [the next game on Tuesday against Barton Rovers] and beyond.”

The game started as a simple affair with the first chance of the game going to St Neots on 25 minutes.

A counter attack freed Marsh-Brown but his delivery was headed wide by Nehemiah Richard-Noel.

The same player got on the end of another cross minutes later but again the chance was wasted.

The breakthrough began the frustrations for the home support, the penalty which put Harlow ahead given for handball.

Reed stayed calm among the protestations to fire the ball into the top-right corner.

The second period began in much the same fashion with both teams lacking the build-up play to create any real chance.

But as the game headed to its final crescendo, St Neots began to pile forward.

When Richard-Noel was denied by a save from Ashlee Jones on 90 minutes, it appeared the majority of the 238-strong crowd would go home disappointed.

That was until Watkins raised the roof.