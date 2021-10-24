St Neots Town overturn 18-second deficit to move up to fourth

Published: 2:25 PM October 24, 2021

St Neots Town recovered after conceding a goal after 18 seconds to claim victory at Aylesbury United.

Lee Watkins had ensured parity at the break and Joe Rider, with his 12th league goal in 10 appearances, sealed a 2-1 win that elevates them up to fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table.

It was also their first win over their hosts but it had seemed a long way away when Ty Deacon shocked them so early.

They had kicked off too but lost the ball and then allowed Max Hercules to drift past his marker on the left before crossing for Deacon to beat Louis Chadwick, recalled from a loan spell at Arlesey Town to deputise for the unwell George Whitehall, with a fine finish.

It could have got worse too for a stunned Saints when Jordan Jenkins headed wide from a corner and then Chadwick had to make the first of three big saves from Ben Seaton.

Aylesbury also hit the post from Hercules and with Charley Barker forced off on 12 minutes with injury, St Neots were rocking.

When they did get if forward, their finishing was hopeful rather than accurate with Neo Richard-Noel having their best chance saved by home keeper Archie Davis.

Chadwick had to deny Deacon after a slip from Wynford Marfo but on the stroke of half time St Neots levelled, skipper Watkins firing low from the edge of the area for his second of the campaign.

Jake Battersby replaced Marfo after the break and St Neots looked more positive with Watkins seeing an effort deflected over the bar.

They were still indebted to Chadwick being on his toes, producing an outstanding save from Harry Jones, but Saints had regained some of their poise and confidence.

Richard-Noel shot just over and clever footwork by Rider afforded him a chance but his effort was cleared off the line by David O’Connor with his keeper beaten.

There was one anxious moment for the visitors when Mamadou Jobe was dispossessed to leave Hogg clear, but his finish was poor.

And St Neots made them pay a minute later, Ben Heal weaving past three defenders to set up Rider whose finish was lethal.