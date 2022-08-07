St Neots youngsters draw positives in pre-season

St Neots Town under-18s continued their pre-season campaign with a 3-3 draw with Raunds Town Reserves.

The first half was very even, with the visitors just shading possession and chances and taking the lead after 21 minutes through Charlie Wilson's penalty.

The home side upped their game in the second half, which turned out to be an exciting end-to-end contest, and drew level when James Stainsby finished well on 50 minutes.

Raunds were reduced to 10 men by a sin-binning and Donnel Agyemon rounded off a smooth move to put St Neots ahead on 64 minutes.

But the visitors hit back to level things up more through Ed Bates three minutes later, before Agyemon's injury-time goal looked to have given Saints victory.

Cory Beattie converted a second Raunds penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time, though, to deny Ben Webster's squad, some of whom have been training with the senior side recently.