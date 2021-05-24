St Neots Town sign Cambridge United trio for new Southern League season

Published: 12:30 PM May 24, 2021

St Neots Town have used their relationship with Cambridge United to sign three players for the new season. - Credit: KIERAN CLEEVES/PA

New St Neots Town manager Peter Gill has used his connections with Cambridge United to make his first signings of the summer.

Gill, who took over from Barry Corr just a few weeks ago, is the head of coaching at the Abbey Stadium, the new League One club in a development partnership with the Southern League Division One Central side.

And as part of that three of the Cambridge youngsters will move to Rowley Park to continue their learning, midfielder Myles Cowling, centre-forward Nehemiah Richard Noel and goalkeeper Louis Chadwick.

Speaking on the club's website, United's academy manager Tom Pell said: "As our relationship and collaboration with St Neots becomes more established, we are finding ways in which we can improve the program for our players who have surpassed youth team football but are a little way off being members of the first-team.

"We are doing all we can to bridge that gap in order to offer the lads a development tool that is most conducive to their needs, as we all know the step up to first-team football is difficult.

"These three boys have shown great promise throughout their scholarship and with more time, could really show what they are made of and be a real asset to the football club.

"These boys will experience a mixture of senior football for St Neots as well as additional U21 fixtures that we organise for the group.

"We are continuously grateful for the relationship we have with St Neots and their staff. They play a huge part in these boys’ development and we are really happy that this part of the program is going from strength to strength."

St Neots were third in the Southern League Division One Central table when the last season was curtailed and reached the second round of the FA Trophy, losing to eventual finalists Hereford.

They will continue in the same division this year too.