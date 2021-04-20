St Neots Town happy to play its part in whole community engagement
- Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO
St Neots Town may be counting down the days until football finally returns but they still have a lot to be happy about following a difficult 12 months.
They have been active in the community, supplying free half-term packed lunches and Christmas hampers, with help from their business partners.
On the field too the club find themselves in good shape despite the ravages of the pandemic.
The first team played in front of bigger crowds, when they could, than in previous years and the support of development partners Cambridge United has been invaluable.
There has been investment in the whole club too with the Football Foundation playing its part while the academy structure and scholarship programme for boys and girls aged over 16 is allowing them to gain industry recognised sports qualifications as well as experience of teaching and coaching.
A spokesman said: "Being a community football club is more about the people we work with, the relationships that are so important to us and the remarkable people we meet who go above and beyond to help us deliver all of the above.
"It's more about the investment that others make in us that allow us to do our bit, that allow us to be successful and keep the club sustainable for future generations to enjoy."
Anyone interested in becoming a business partner should email mehmet@stneotstownfc.co.uk while for academy or scholarship opportunities email iain@sntfc.co.uk
More information on the club can be found at www.stneotstownfc.co.uk