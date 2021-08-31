Rider cooking up a storm as St Neots make it back-to-back wins at Kempston

Published: 8:58 AM August 31, 2021

A hat-trick from Joe Rider gave St Neots Town a 3-0 win at Kempston Rovers in the Southern League Division One Central. - Credit: DAVID R W RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

It's not been a bad bank holiday weekend for St Neots Town or star striker Joe Rider after they made it two wins from two at Kempston Rovers.

Rider scored all three in the 3-0 success to take his personal tally in the last two games up to five and shoot Saints up the Southern League Division One Central table.

It was his first hat-trick for the club in more than two years, that one coming in a Hunts Youth Cup tie, and the first away from home since 2015.

Injuries picked up by Charley Barker, Ben Heal and Neo Richard-Noel were the only downside for manager Pete Gill but their next game game not until September 11, they have time to recover.

The first-half failed to yield any goals. St Neots had the larger share of possession but mainly on the break and Kempston created two or three decent openings.

The visitors did have chances but only some inspired goalkeeping by home custodian Carl Knox ensured parity for his side at half time.

After the break St Neots increased their hold on the match and Rider had a goal ruled out for offside before the finally broke the deadlock.

Richard-Noel picked up a long clearance from Louis Chadwick and in turn found Rider who this time was not to be denied.

Myles Cowling was again a livewire for the visitors, bringing another excellent save from Knox at the expense of a corner, but as the second half wore on Kempton visibly flagged and the last 10 minutes was one-way traffic towards the home goal.

It became two on 81 minutes, Wynford Marfo with the final pass before Rider's electric burst of speed took him round the final defender and enabled him to shoot powerfully across the keeper and into the far corner.

The icing on the cake came four minutes into added time with skipper Lee Watkins upended by William Peck in the box, Rider calmly picking his pot to complete his treble.

St Neots Town: Chadwick, Heal (Steel 69), Smith, Anderson, Johnson, Marfo, Cowling, Barker (Amu 19), Richard-Noel (Tsaguim 88), Rider, Watkins.

MORE: St Neots Town 4 Kidlington 0 - match report