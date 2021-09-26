News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Match Report

FA Trophy first qualifying round

Bedford Town

1

Rene Howe 4

St Neots Town

0

Better from St Neots but final outcome is the same as FA Trophy ends at Bedford

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:01 PM September 26, 2021   
Charlie Johnson was thrown up front late on as St Neots Town pushed for an equaliser at Bedford Town in the FA Trophy.

Charlie Johnson was thrown up front late on as St Neots Town pushed for an equaliser at Bedford Town in the FA Trophy. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

St Neots Town bowed out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle with a deja-vu moment at Bedford Town.

They had already lost to the same opponents five weeks earlier in the FA Cup and the Eagles clinched passage with a 1-0 success.

However, their overall performance on this occasion was very much better. In fact, given the balance of play over 90 minutes, they can consider themselves unlucky not to have taken the match at least to a penalty shoot-out, dominating possession late in the game but unable to find an equalising goal.

Manager Pete Gill had the luxury of naming an unchanged starting line-up from that which had won 6-2 at home to Barton Rovers in midweek and he will have been pleased with the performance but disappointed with the result.

Bedford’s brisk start seemed to catch the visitors by surprise with Craig Mackail-Smith bringing an important save from Louis Chadwick at the expense of a corner after 50 seconds.

After four minutes they were in front, former Peterborough United striker Rene Howe jumping on a momentary lapse in defensive concentration to convert a Will Summerfield cross.

St Neots replied with skipper Lee Watkins outpacing the home defence to feed Joe Rider, his shot deflected for a corner, followed by Charlie Johnson getting in a header that Alex Street saved well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman left with a ‘bloodied nose’ in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Pictures show cars - including Tesco delivery vans - queued at fuel pumps
  3. 3 Jail for Fenstanton man who groomed teenager
  1. 4 Woman in her 60s 'remains in serious condition' after B1514 crash
  2. 5 Secret Garden Party to return after five years
  3. 6 Do you remember the old Megatron at Alconbury?
  4. 7 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to great grandfather who died in Buckden Road crash
  6. 9 Drug dealing pair caught thanks to eagle-eyed neighbours
  7. 10 Volunteers needed for memorial nature reserve

Bedford did clip the crossbar twice, Howe and Josh Page the unlucky players, but the half ended with Street saving at the feet of Rider.

Neo Richard-Noel shot wide for Saints having an earlier effort saved by Street and Bedford tried to pep up their efforts by utilising all three permitted substitutes.

One of those, Danny Setchell, shot over the bar after being released by a Zac Brown cross but St Neots dominated possession in the last 10 minutes.

However, the experienced Bedford side pulled players back to crowd out St Neots’ best efforts and they were unable to create anything seriously threatening, ever after pushing defender Johnson up to join the attack.


St Neots Town: Chadwick, Steel, Heal (Smith 80), Barker, Johnson, Marfo, Cowling, Watkins, Richard-Noel (Sutton 69), Rider, Amu.

Subs (not used): Thomas, Gomes, Anthony.




Bedford Town: Street, Keane, Brown, McAuley (Steele 70), Sanders, Alban-Jones, Richardson, Howe, Page (Setchell 61), Summerfield, Mackail-Smith (Tomlinson 78)

Subs (not used): Duffy, Donnelly, Miccio.

Goal: Howe 4

Booked: Alban-Jones 69, Steele 83



HT: Bedford Town 1 St Neots Town 0

Referee: Charles Martland (Swiss Cottage, London)

Attendance: 324

Football
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorist and cyclist in Main Street, Hartford.

Cambs Live

Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Historic former St Ives' grammar school site to become houses.

Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Family poses with horses and carriage

Cambridgeshire | Interview

‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Babs Moore asks why the parking spaces at Huntingdon Railway Station are so narrow.

Opinion

Parking spaces so narrow that driver had to climb out the boot!

Babs Moore

Logo Icon