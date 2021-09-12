St Neots Town 'won't get carried away' despite sensational performance against Welwyn Garden City

Published: 10:54 AM September 12, 2021

Joe Rider scores his first and St Neots Town's second in the win over Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

St Neots Town may have produced a stunning away performance against one of their expected divisional rivals but manager Pete Gill was keen to keep to the natural delirium to a minimum.

A double from Joe Rider and singles for Myles Cowling and Nehemiah Richard-Noel gave Saints a 4-1 win at Welwyn Garden City.

They were as good as the score suggests, playing superb passing football and while the boss was more than happy, he feels they could have been even bigger winners.

Gill said: "We thought it would be a good test as to where we were. We did really well and I was really pleased with the performance for 75 minutes. We were good.

"However, we have caught Welwyn Garden City on a day when they weren’t at their best.

"We won’t get carried away with the result because we know when we play them next, they will be better.

"They are a good team and the next time won’t look like that.

"We’ll respect the score and the performance but we won’t get carried away."

The biggest down for the manager was the fact they allowed Welwyn back into the contest later on, Jordan Kinoshi getting their consolation and Ben Heal needing to hack another off the line as the hosts finally put an attacking threat together.

"It’s hard because you can look at it in two ways," said Gill.

"There was some good football and the first half was the best we’ve played all season.

"But we have to back it up with a 90-minute performance and we haven’t done that.

"The shoots of a good team are there but we have to work harder because there will be tougher tests to come."

The win lifts them up to sixth in the Southern League Division One Central table with leaders North Leigh on Saturday their next opponents.

"We know North Leigh will be another tough game," he said. "We chop the season into blocks of six and that will be the sixth.

"That’s when we can review it to see whether it has been a good start or not.

"We haven’t hit our points target yet so we need a positive result.

"We need to produce the same 60-minute performance again but for longer and if we do, we’ll be alright."