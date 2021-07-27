News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

St Neots beaten by Welling Town but pre-season still proving promising

Logo Icon

John Walker

Published: 11:13 AM July 27, 2021   
St Neots Town in action against Welling Town during their pre-season friendly

St Neots Town in action against Welling Town during their pre-season friendly. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

The latest pre-season friendly didn't go to plan but it has still been a positive few weeks for St Neots Town.

Saints hosted Welling Town of the Southern Counties East Premier Division and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Manager Pete Gill utilised the depths of their signings to give all players the chance to stake their claim as he ponders whittling the squad down ahead of the new season.

His starting line-up contained only three players who had featured last season with several making their first appearance in a St Neots shirt.

St Neots Town in action against Welling Town during their pre-season friendly

St Neots Town in action against Welling Town during their pre-season friendly. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

A low-key affair in the first half brought just one shot on goal, Carl Oblitey well placed to rap the ball beyond the dive of George Whitehall and give Welling a 1-0 lead.

St Neots began the second half showing a more positive approach and Miles Cowling was only narrowly wide from 30 yards following a corner that was not cleared.

Welling replied with James Miles forcing a smart save from St Neots’ second-half goalkeeper Louis Chadwick and they also hit the bar through Alex Nelson.

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile caught by cops after preying on 'teenage girls' online
  2. 2 Motorist crashes into telephone pole at Wyton
  3. 3 Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31
  1. 4 'Father' found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter
  2. 5 St Ives woman who sold ecstasy to school children avoids jail
  3. 6 First post-lockdown Parkrun in St Neots held in memory of four runners
  4. 7 Drink driver fleeing traffic cops overturns before being arrested
  5. 8 Heroin worth £1.7m found in holdall in car in St Neots
  6. 9 Roman millstone with 2,000-year-old engraving of penis to go on display
  7. 10 New plans on the horizon for Black Cat Radio

Multiple changes on the hour by Gill brought a noticeable improvement.

Within a minute Joe Rider had seen his close-range shot deflect off a post and then Wynford Marfo powered through the defence to set up Rider, but his second effort only found the side netting.

The equaliser wasn't long in coming though and Marfo again began the move that sliced the visiting defence wide open, Joe Sutton confidently claiming his third pre-season goal.

It wasn't enough though and after Chadwick had made a brave save at the feet of Oblitey, Miles snatched a winner for Welling after a goalmouth scramble in the final minute.

Four days earlier it had been a much-more comfortable outing for St Neots as they won 3-0 at home to Haverhill Rovers.

Once again, the Cambridge contingent of players were unavailable and the performance would have given manager Gill more questions.

All the goals came in the second half. 

Four minutes after the restart Ayinde Salimon''s cross-cum shot sailed over the head of the keeper to open the scoring and only the woodwork prevented him from doubling his tally

Florium Tsaguim was the one to finally make it 2-0 and Lawrence Hammond's crisp finish late on rounded off the victory.

Football
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amelia Smith of March after surgery at Peterborough City Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital | Updated

Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Count

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Tories throw ‘toys from the pram’ and storm out following lost vote 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus