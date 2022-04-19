Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
St Neots Town extend unbeaten run after draw with champions Bedford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:28 AM April 19, 2022
St Neots Town have had plenty to celebrate in the last few weeks.

St Neots Town have had plenty to celebrate in the last few weeks. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

St Neots Town produced a superb effort against champions Bedford Town and will be disappointed not to have taken all three points.

Drew Richardson had fired the Southern League Division One Central top dogs into a half-time lead on Easter Monday at a busy New Rowley Park but Felipe McConnell equalised five minutes into the second period to claim a 1-1 draw.

But the hosts will feel they should have gained more after Danny Setchell was sent-off for the visitors with 21 minutes to go.

It was not your typical end of season affair with both sides electing to play swift attacking football.

Saints had chances through Lee Watkins, one deflected and another saved by Alexander Street, but still found themselves behind at the break as Richardson flicked a header from a Hugh Alban Jones free-kick over Luke Chadwick.

The home side resumed the contest strongly through and both Saleem Akanbi and Wynford Marfo had chances before McConnell finally found a way through.

Setchell's dismissal came after a flare up in midfield, Charlie Johnson booked in the same incident for Saints, and the hosts used their man advantage to push Bedford back.

The lively McConnell saw an effort rebound from a post, Marfo shot wide and then spotting Street off his line, an audacious chip by McConnell almost snatched a winner.

The Bedford keeper preserved his side’s point with a full-length save from Akanbi and at the death Harvey Beckett sent a diving header narrowly over the bar.

It was St Neots' second 1-1 draw in three days, the first coming away to Kidlington on Saturday.

Saints never settled into the conditions and the game but Callum Anderson's goal in first-half stoppage time ensured a share of the points.

Rhys Wells had put Kidlington in front on 12 minutes, converting a Connor Mattimore cross, but after Anderson had first intercepted a misplaced pass and then found Rob Mason, he took the return to bag his first of the season.

The visitors came close to pinching all three points in stoppage time but McConnell's effort was blocked almost at the expense of a corner.

The results though mean Saints are now undefeated in seven and sit 10th in the table ahead of the final game of the campaign, away to second-placed Berkhamsted on Saturday.

