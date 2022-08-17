Ten-man St Neots Town snatch Northern Premier League point

St Neots Town snatched a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Chasetown on their Northern Premier League debut.

Pete Gill's side was reduced to 10 men on the hour when central defender Charlie Stallard picked up a straight red card for a challenge on visiting striker Jonathan Letford, who was heading for goal.

But they held their own and were rewarded when Andre Hasanally's shot was fumbled by Curtis Pond.

Dominic Nche missed out with an injury picked up in the FA Cup, with Robbie Mason coming in to lead the attack and Stallard making his debut in place of Brandon Njoku, who was on the bench.

And Stallard volleyed over on four minutes from a Trey Charles' free-kick, before Jamie Greygoose produced a diving, one-handed save to deny Jack Edwards.

Letford burst through but fired over, with Edwards finding the side netting and Liam Kirton shooting too high from distance as the visitors enjoyed the better of play in the first half.

Greygoose produced an instinctive save to deny Luke Yates, while Charles found a way through at the other end but shot wide of the post.

Mason saw an effort blocked by a defender before Chasetown took the lead on 42 minutes when Zack Foster's cross from the left found Daniel O'Callaghan and his looping header beat Greygoose to find the net.

Charles forced an important save from Pond just before the break and St Neots had their best spell after the restart as Mason's close-range shot was blocked after clever play by Joe Tarpey and Dan Barton.

A Charles header, from Barton's cross, hit the post on 55 minutes and Pond's fingertip save denied Mason before Letford wriggled clear and was brought down from behind by Stallard.

Charlie Lewis moved to central defence as 10-man St Neots reshuffled, with Tarpey slotting in at full-back, as Hasanally and Saleem Akanbi replaced Mason and Manny Osei.

Letward headed wide from Foster's cross before Yates hit the post in the last minute of normal time.

And St Neots broke three minutes later as Lewis sent Hasanally in on goal and his shot squirmed through Pond's hands.

St Neots: Greygoose, Lewis, Smith, Anderson, Stallard, Adeyemi, Barton, Tarpey, Mason (Hasanally 66), Charles, Osei (Akanbi 66). Unused subs: Njoku, Stainsby, Bent.











