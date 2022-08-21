St Neots see off 10-man Godmanchester to progress in FA Cup

St Neots Town booked their place in the FA Cup first qualifying round with a 3-0 win over GOdmanchester Rovers.

Pre-match concerns about losing three of their four defenders to injury (Aaron Smith), suspension (Charlie Stallard) and unavailability (Charlie Lewis) was allayed when recent signing George Hoddle marked his debut after just eight minutes with a smart finish from distance to give them the lead.

Recent meetings of the two sides have seen the visitors win two of their last three appearances at the ground so there was a score to settle, and this was achieved with some ease after Godmanchester lost keeper Finlay Iron after just a quarter of an hour.

Although the 10 men put up a spirited performance, they were no match for a patched-up St Neots side as striker Robbie Mason performed with distinction as an emergency centre-half.

The hosts would have scored more goals but stand-in keeper Ollie Butler produced a confident performance and some of the home finishing was very questionable.

St Neots began confidently with Saleem Akanbi using his pace to go clear after four minutes, but former St Neots custodian Iron blocked with his legs.

However, Iron was helpless four minutes later when an opportunistic shot from distance by Hoddle on his debut flew into the net.

Andre Hassanally could have doubled the lead two minutes later, but his effort flew wide of the far post and the visitors first effort on 13 minutes saw defender Richard Chadwick's deflected shot saved by Jamie Greygoose.

On 14 minutes the Goddy defence went missing as Trey Charles picked up a pass to go clear on goal from his own half, with Iron rushing from his area but handling the ball and receiving a red card.

Butler came on as Michael King was sacrificed but the reorganised visiting defence was slow to settle and St Neots skipper Callum Anderson took full advantage on 22 minutes, picking up a loose pass to beat Butler from 25 yards.

St Neots then enjoyed a spell of dominant possession until half time but failed to push home that advantage as Hasanally had a goalbound effort blocked, Akanbi shot over when a goal looked certain and Butler made one impressive save to deny Charles.

With Jason Kissi on for Ben Tait, Goddy competed better after the restart and Matty Allan had a shot deflected wide.

Manny Osei left two players in his wake but fired harmlessly over, Akanbi went clear but shot across goal and Butler again saved well to deny Charles.

However, Charles was injured and made way for the returning Harvey Beckett, with Mason returning to his normal role in attack.

Akanbi cut in with pace but saw his shot rebound off the woodwork and then shot over the bar after beating his marker, before the match became disjointed with a series of minor injuries to visiting players.

Hoddle put Osei clear but his shot was too high and an excellent save by Butler denied Hasanally's free-kick before Toib Adeyemi added a third for St Neots in the last minute after a neat overhead assist from Mason.

St Neots: Greygoose, Nche (Abbott 90), Tarpey, Anderson, Mason, Adeyemi, Osei, Hoddle, Charles (Beckett 64), Hasanally, Akanbi. Unused subs: Badiani, Kimpton, Bent.

Godmanchester: Iron, Unwin, Hall, Sulman (Dear 76), Chadwick, King (Butler 15), Lewis, Lindsay, Rogers, Tait (Kissi 46), Allan. Unused subs: Spark, Atkin Jolly, Augusto.

Referee: Darren Lander (Cambridge).