Tobias Taylor with his team at The England Boxing 2022 Schools Championships at the Spiceball Leisure Centre Banbury - Credit: ANDY CHUBB

A St Neots boxing teenager represented England and brought home gold from the European Schools Championships in Turkey.

The 14-year-old Tobias Taylor started at the deep end with a last-16 bout against Turkish champion Boran Altunas.

Backed by noisy local support, Altunas put Taylor under heavy pressure from the start.

But Taylor was able to pick off the wild attacks using his excellent footwork and claim a unanimous 5-0 decision win.

Armenian champion Raffi Khachatryan was up next in the quarter-finals and, unlike in his first bout, Taylor turned aggressor and forced two standing counts in quick succession which left the referee no choice but to stop the fight in the first round.

The following day saw Taylor take on Georgian champion Zurab Oboladze in the semi-finals.

Oboladze looked very good in his first two bouts and Taylor was cautious but secured the first round with a late burst.

The Georgian became frustrated in round two, struggling to match Taylor’s speed, and resorted to holding and hitting several times.

Taylor pulled away in the third scoring repeatedly with counter punches and was rewarded with another 5-0 win.

As the least experienced male boxer on the England team with only eight fights under his belt pre-championship, Taylor reached the final against Ukrainian Vladyslav Kozakevych.

His opponent had beaten top opposition including German and Irish champions and was vastly more experienced than Taylor and caused concern as a tall, rangy southpaw.

But Taylor’s speed was the difference again as he constantly raided to score then move away from the Ukrainian’s counterpunches.

Taylor maintained this through the rounds and received another 5-0 win to secure the gold medal to add to his two National Schools' titles in his first three seasons.

The England team of 21 finished with six gold medals, five silvers and seven bronze and were awarded the top nation award as they set a new record for English teams of any age competing at an international tournament.