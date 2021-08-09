Talented taekwondo students in St Neots pass colour belt grading
- Credit: MARK FARNHAM TAEKWONDO
Students at a taekwondo school in St Neots have passed their latest colour belt grading exams with flying colours.
The school is one of 16 run by Mark Farnham across the area and the examinations come four times a year.
To take part in a grading a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.
And those boxes were all ticked for five of the St Neots pupils. Peter Millington and Esme Wiltshire became ninth Kup while Tommy Grant reached the eighth level and Brett and Jason Hale fifth Kup.
The gradings were held at Ely and in total 10 attended, with two at the black belt star gradings.
A spokesman for the school said: "This is our first Grading since October last year.
"A very well done to all of those students taking part in the latest gradings, and a big thank you to all the senior grades who helped making the grading run so safely and efficiently."
