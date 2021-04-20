St Neots Rugby Club delight as training returns for juniors

Published: 10:43 AM April 20, 2021

The talented youngsters at St Neots Rugby Club have been reacclimatising themselves after permission to train again was granted.

The easing of the lockdown brought players in the mini and junior sections, children aged under 18, back to the New Street pitches and there was plenty of delight in seeing team mates again as well as dusting off the cobwebs with basic drills and games.

Some COVID-19 protocols still had to be followed though such as limited time with contact drills and socially-distanced parents.

The teams have been keeping up fitness levels throughout the lockdown period with weekly Zoom training sessions while coaches encouraged individual runs and bike rides to keep the players fit.

But nothing can compensate for actually being back together as a group, and the physical and mental benefits training in the fresh air brings.

Both the club and rugby bosses in general are hopeful of advancing what can be done over the coming months, with adapted games among those activities waiting in the wings, and both are more than hopeful of a full and uninterrupted season from September.