Gallery

It was a busy weekend for the St Neots mini and junior section with more than 400 children coming together for rugby on the common.

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30) – and a packed schedule resulted in competitive matches across all age groups, and a fun morning enjoyed by all.

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

In junior rugby, as well as the U13s enjoying a triumphant 75-15 win over Huntingdon, they welcomed the return of U15's Girls.

Playing their first-ever game, the newly-formed junior girls had an immense amount of fun but narrowly lost out to Biggleswade.

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

“However, scoring five tries against a more experienced team shows that the future is very bright”, said Beth Robinson.

Meanwhile, both U15s & U16s progressed to the next round of the Cambs Cup with wins, while U14s enjoyed team-building by entering the Gransden Fun Mud Run in preparation for their cup quarterfinal next weekend.

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

On Saturday, the St Neots Heathens beat Wisbech 43-0 in a fun-filled game including debutant tries for Rhys & Woody, and the first foray into seniors for Rowan Bell, impressively breaking the line on several occasions.

Beth added: “We are looking forward to this weekend, on Saturday Saints host Brackley and the Colts take on Peterborough, while our ladies host Olney on Sunday.”

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30) - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club



