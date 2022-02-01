News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Gallery

'Triumphant rugby spectacle' at St Neots Rugby Club

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:05 PM February 1, 2022
St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30)

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

It was a busy weekend for the St Neots mini and junior section with more than 400 children coming together for rugby on the common.  

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30) – and a packed schedule resulted in competitive matches across all age groups, and a fun morning enjoyed by all. 

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30).

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

In junior rugby, as well as the U13s enjoying a triumphant 75-15 win over Huntingdon, they welcomed the return of U15's Girls.  

Playing their first-ever game, the newly-formed junior girls had an immense amount of fun but narrowly lost out to Biggleswade.  

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30).

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

“However, scoring five tries against a more experienced team shows that the future is very bright”, said Beth Robinson. 

Meanwhile, both U15s & U16s progressed to the next round of the Cambs Cup with wins, while U14s enjoyed team-building by entering the Gransden Fun Mud Run in preparation for their cup quarterfinal next weekend. 

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30).

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

On Saturday, the St Neots Heathens beat Wisbech 43-0 in a fun-filled game including debutant tries for Rhys & Woody, and the first foray into seniors for Rowan Bell, impressively breaking the line on several occasions.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Newborn baby's death due to hospital 'neglect', inquest rules
  2. 2 Jealous ex attempted to suffocate rival
  3. 3 Jail for drunk driver who killed cyclist after knocking him off his bike
  1. 4 Driver ignores signs and crashes into rail bridge  
  2. 5 Tribute to drummer and Needingworth festival organiser Mick Carpenter
  3. 6 Park sale angers dog walkers but enables Hotel Chocolat to expand
  4. 7 New parklet opens in St Ives
  5. 8 Boxing lessons for staff at Longsands Academy
  6. 9 Boris Johnson says 'I'll fix it' after damning report into lockdown parties
  7. 10 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell

Beth added: “We are looking forward to this weekend, on Saturday Saints host Brackley and the Colts take on Peterborough, while our ladies host Olney on Sunday.” 

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30)

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30)

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30) - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30).

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30).

St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30). - Credit: St Neots Rugby Club


Rugby
St Neots News

Don't Miss

 Steven Cooksey, from St Ives, was caught with almost one million images of child abuse.

Cambs Live News

Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Food and Drink

Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
RX91 enforcement truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ian Stewart

Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon