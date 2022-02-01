Gallery
'Triumphant rugby spectacle' at St Neots Rugby Club
It was a busy weekend for the St Neots mini and junior section with more than 400 children coming together for rugby on the common.
St Neots Rugby Club welcomed U6-U12s from Bedford & Biggleswade on Sunday (January 30) – and a packed schedule resulted in competitive matches across all age groups, and a fun morning enjoyed by all.
In junior rugby, as well as the U13s enjoying a triumphant 75-15 win over Huntingdon, they welcomed the return of U15's Girls.
Playing their first-ever game, the newly-formed junior girls had an immense amount of fun but narrowly lost out to Biggleswade.
“However, scoring five tries against a more experienced team shows that the future is very bright”, said Beth Robinson.
Meanwhile, both U15s & U16s progressed to the next round of the Cambs Cup with wins, while U14s enjoyed team-building by entering the Gransden Fun Mud Run in preparation for their cup quarterfinal next weekend.
On Saturday, the St Neots Heathens beat Wisbech 43-0 in a fun-filled game including debutant tries for Rhys & Woody, and the first foray into seniors for Rowan Bell, impressively breaking the line on several occasions.
Beth added: “We are looking forward to this weekend, on Saturday Saints host Brackley and the Colts take on Peterborough, while our ladies host Olney on Sunday.”