St Neots Town in action at the Premier Plus Stadium. - Credit: David Richardson/Rich In Video

Had St Neots Town capitalised on their chances, they could have come away with three points instead of one.

In three of their last four matches, St Neots have led by a goal to nil at the break yet have only gone on to win one of them.

They returned from Harborough in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands with a point that was welcome, but if they had capitalised on their chances, it could have been all three.

They were much the better side in the first half on October 22, but had to withstand a lot of second half pressure as the home side hit back with a vengeance.

Manny Osei, who was named supporters’ man of the match, returned to the squad alongside Andre Hasanally and Patrick Campbell, while captain Callum Anderson and striker Robbie Mason were absent.

St Neots adopted a positive approach to the game and, apart from a seventh-minute volley handled well by goalkeeper Jamie Greygoose, looked the better side.

Hasanally tested home ‘keeper Elliott Taylor and the visitors’ attacking duo Osei and Trey Charles kept the Harborough defence on their toes.

And on 21 minutes, Charles won possession on the right wing to bring Osei into the attack; his cross was spilled by Taylor as Charles darted in between defenders to score.

The visitors looked more assured in defence after half-time, as defender Toib Adeyemi went close from a tight angle.

But Harborough had reshaped, looked more threatening in attack and went close when Nat Ansu fired wide.

And their pressure paid off 11 minutes from time when James Ireland levelled from the penalty spot after Ansu was brought down by a combination of two defenders.

St Neots host Boldmere St Michaels at the Premier Plus Stadium on October 29, 3pm.

St Neots Town: Greygoose, Solomon (Jobe, 46’), Smith, Nche, Campbell (Sackey-Mensah, 80’), Adeyemi, Tarpey, Charles, Hasanally, Osei (Barton, 65’), Akanbi.

Unused sub: Jikiemi.

Harborough Town: Taylor, Casey (Ireland, 46’), Edwards, Mulligan, Williams (Malone, 58’), Preston, Forbes, Walsh (Kelly, 46’), Ansu, Wysocki, Hoenes.

Unused subs: Furey, Atcha.

Goals: St Neots – Charles (21’). Harborough – Ireland (79’ pen).

Cautions: St Neots – Charles, Hasanally, Campbell, Barton. Harborough – none.

St Neots supporters’ man of the match: Manny Osei.

Attendance: 192.

Referee: Mr Kieran Forrest.